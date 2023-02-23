Eaton Vance Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,267,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $330,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 68.9% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 328.1% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 297.7% in the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,017.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,920,050.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,211,521.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,148 shares of company stock worth $6,181,779. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,978,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,219,873. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. TheStreet raised Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.55.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.