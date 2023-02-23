Eaton Vance Management Purchases 899,715 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,553,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 899,715 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.42% of Micron Technology worth $228,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,131,053 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,110,766,000 after acquiring an additional 190,553 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,319,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,768,000 after purchasing an additional 70,357 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,811,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $491,555,000 after acquiring an additional 48,123 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,852,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $489,354,000 after buying an additional 258,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,489,171 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $414,006,000 after purchasing an additional 70,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,190 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Micron Technology Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.07.

Shares of MU traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,112,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,652,508. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $94.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.90 and its 200-day moving average is $56.27. The company has a market capitalization of $63.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.34.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.35%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Articles

