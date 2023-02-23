Eaton Vance Management Sells 181,260 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,165,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 181,260 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises about 0.7% of Eaton Vance Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.37% of QUALCOMM worth $470,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHE LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 28,753 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,520 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 24.5% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,078 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,034 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at about $6,277,000. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $124.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,274,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,898,113. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.93 and a 12 month high of $172.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.95.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on QCOM. Barclays upgraded QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.41.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

