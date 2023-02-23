eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Raises Dividend to $0.25 Per Share

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the e-commerce company on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

eBay has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. eBay has a payout ratio of 18.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect eBay to earn $3.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $47.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.83 and its 200 day moving average is $43.71. eBay has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $60.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that eBay will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of eBay by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 5,350 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Read More

