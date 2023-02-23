Echo Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 74,405 Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Echo Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 74,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,971,000. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 6.5% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Echo Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVUS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,066,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 303.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,532,000 after purchasing an additional 229,590 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 51,251 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after purchasing an additional 51,791 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.04. 119,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,929. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $61.78 and a 12 month high of $79.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.45.

