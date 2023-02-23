Echo Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Echo Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 95.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Mills Price Performance

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.40. The company had a trading volume of 677,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,643,421. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.62. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

