Echo Wealth Management LLC Has $896,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Echo Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13,402.9% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,925,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 14,815,451 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,975,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,252 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 401.8% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 768,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,366,000 after purchasing an additional 615,095 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,213,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,670,000 after purchasing an additional 419,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $60,350,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,388. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.12. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $169.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

