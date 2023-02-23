EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Stock Price Up 10.3%

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 10.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.89 and last traded at $19.54. Approximately 63,249 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 224,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.71.

SATS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in EchoStar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

