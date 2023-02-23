EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Stock Price Up 10.3%

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 10.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.89 and last traded at $19.54. Approximately 63,249 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 224,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.71.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SATS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.
EchoStar Stock Up 11.3 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EchoStar
About EchoStar
EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EchoStar (SATS)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.