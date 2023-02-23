Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Announces $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%.

Ecolab has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 31 years. Ecolab has a dividend payout ratio of 36.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ecolab to earn $5.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $158.80. 1,147,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,246. The firm has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $185.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.22.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ecolab by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Ecolab by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Ecolab by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 331,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,218,000 after purchasing an additional 13,571 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ECL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.13.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

