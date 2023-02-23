Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Announces $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%.
Ecolab has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 31 years. Ecolab has a dividend payout ratio of 36.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ecolab to earn $5.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.
Ecolab Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $158.80. 1,147,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,246. The firm has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $131.04 and a fifty-two week high of $185.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.22.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecolab
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ecolab by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Ecolab by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Ecolab by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 331,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,218,000 after purchasing an additional 13,571 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently commented on ECL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ecolab from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.13.
About Ecolab
Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.
