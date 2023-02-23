Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 609.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 444,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 382,295 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.12% of Edison International worth $25,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EIX. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Edison International by 34.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in shares of Edison International by 30.8% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 30.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 449,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 106,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 30.5% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Edison International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.91.

Edison International Trading Down 0.8 %

Edison International Increases Dividend

EIX opened at $66.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.77. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.45 and a 12 month high of $73.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.7375 dividend. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 156.09%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

