Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 207.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on EDIT. Oppenheimer cut shares of Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Editas Medicine to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $32.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average of $11.75. The stock has a market cap of $670.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.87. Editas Medicine has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $21.59.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Editas Medicine

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total value of $41,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,269.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Mark S. Shearman sold 2,790 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $26,979.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,955.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 4,287 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $41,455.29. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,243 shares in the company, valued at $737,269.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,175 shares of company stock worth $86,572. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $625,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 138,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,677 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,734,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 155,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 93,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,142,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,004,000 after acquiring an additional 259,598 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.