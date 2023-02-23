Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 207.69% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on EDIT. Oppenheimer cut shares of Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Editas Medicine to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $32.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.
Editas Medicine Stock Performance
NASDAQ EDIT opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average of $11.75. The stock has a market cap of $670.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.87. Editas Medicine has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $21.59.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Editas Medicine
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $625,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 138,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,677 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,734,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 155,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 93,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,142,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,004,000 after acquiring an additional 259,598 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Editas Medicine Company Profile
Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.
