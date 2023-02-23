Edward Jay Kreps Sells 232,500 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLTGet Rating) CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $5,677,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Edward Jay Kreps also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 5th, Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $4,875,525.00.

Confluent Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.68. 1,744,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,441,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $45.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.31.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.24% and a negative return on equity of 54.99%. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. Confluent’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new position in Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

