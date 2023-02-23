Edward Jay Kreps Sells 232,500 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $5,677,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Monday, December 5th, Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $4,875,525.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.68. 1,744,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,441,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $45.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.31.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.24% and a negative return on equity of 54.99%. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. Confluent’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CFLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new position in Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

