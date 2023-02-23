EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 117.39% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ENVX. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Enovix in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Enovix from $26.50 to $22.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.54.

Enovix Stock Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $8.28 on Thursday. Enovix has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $26.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enovix

Institutional Trading of Enovix

In other news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $25,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,358,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,399,374.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 5,481 shares of company stock worth $63,687 in the last three months. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 55.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

