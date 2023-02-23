Efforce (WOZX) Price Hits $0.0655

Efforce (WOZX) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One Efforce token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0655 or 0.00000274 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Efforce has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. Efforce has a total market cap of $34.50 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Efforce Token Profile

Efforce’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. Efforce’s official website is www.efforce.io. The official message board for Efforce is efforce.medium.com. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Efforce

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe.Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy.”

