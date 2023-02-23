Efinity Token Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $62.34 Million (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. In the last week, Efinity Token has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. Efinity Token has a market capitalization of $62.34 million and $1.61 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Efinity Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000424 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Efinity Token’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,402,065 tokens. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Efinity Token is efinity.io. Efinity Token’s official message board is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority.Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efinity Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Efinity Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

