Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.53

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.53 and traded as low as $1.95. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 356,734 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th.
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $85.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.52.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eiger BioPharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EIGR. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,615,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,680 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $905,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $573,000. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 4,329,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,603,000 after acquiring an additional 464,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 828,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 337,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.
About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.
