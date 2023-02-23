El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.20

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.20 and traded as high as $12.16. El Pollo Loco shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 102,584 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com cut El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.
El Pollo Loco Trading Down 1.4 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.22 million, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.37.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On El Pollo Loco
El Pollo Loco Company Profile
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.
