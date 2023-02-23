El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.20

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.20 and traded as high as $12.16. El Pollo Loco shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 102,584 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

El Pollo Loco Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.22 million, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 120.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 86.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the third quarter valued at $50,000. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

