Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Elanco Animal Health updated its FY23 guidance to $0.74-0.83 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $0.74-$0.83 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of ELAN opened at $12.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average is $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $29.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Institutional Trading of Elanco Animal Health

About Elanco Animal Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth $127,000.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

