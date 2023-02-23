Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ECF opened at $8.55 on Thursday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $10.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $178,000. 28.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

