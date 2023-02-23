Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF)

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECFGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% annually over the last three years.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ECF opened at $8.55 on Thursday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $10.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $178,000. 28.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

