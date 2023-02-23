Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.96-$1.04 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Elme Communities to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Elme Communities from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Elme Communities from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Elme Communities alerts:

Elme Communities Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ELME traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.09. 650,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,219. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.46. Elme Communities has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Elme Communities Increases Dividend

Elme Communities ( NYSE:ELME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.29). Elme Communities had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Elme Communities will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Elme Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Elme Communities’s payout ratio is presently -194.29%.

About Elme Communities

(Get Rating)

Elme Communities engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout the Washington metro region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elme Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elme Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.