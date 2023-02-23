EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.75-$9.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.00 billion-$12.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.75 billion. EMCOR Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.75-9.50 EPS.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 10.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EME traded up $15.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $162.12. 688,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,646. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.10. EMCOR Group has a 52-week low of $95.64 and a 52-week high of $165.82.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

EME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

In other EMCOR Group news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total value of $374,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,961,638.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EMCOR Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EMCOR Group

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.