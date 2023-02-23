Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.27

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$36.27 and traded as high as C$36.71. Empire shares last traded at C$36.37, with a volume of 267,699 shares changing hands.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Empire from C$43.50 to C$42.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$42.94.

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.09. The stock has a market cap of C$5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$36.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.92%.

In related news, Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total value of C$264,960.00. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

