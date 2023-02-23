Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Energy Income Partners LLC

Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,125,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,963 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises approximately 1.8% of Energy Income Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Energy Income Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Enbridge worth $78,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,897,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,051,405,000 after acquiring an additional 13,386,638 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,067,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,777,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598,127 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,856,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,186,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276,415 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth $128,054,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares during the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Enbridge stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.19. 617,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,262,549. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.19. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The firm has a market cap of $77.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6538 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 264.36%.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

