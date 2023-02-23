Enegra (EGX) (EGX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $15.62 Billion

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Enegra (EGX) has a total market capitalization of $15.62 billion and $1.86 million worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Enegra (EGX) has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Enegra (EGX) token can now be purchased for $183.82 or 0.00769494 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Enegra (EGX) Profile

Enegra (EGX)’s launch date was July 14th, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. The official website for Enegra (EGX) is www.enegragroup.com. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. Enegra (EGX)’s official message board is www.medium.com/enegra. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra.

Buying and Selling Enegra (EGX)

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 187.73315885 USD and is up 1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,830,591.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enegra (EGX) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enegra (EGX) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enegra (EGX) using one of the exchanges listed above.

