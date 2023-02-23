Energy Income Partners LLC Buys Shares of 476,630 Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Energy Income Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 476,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,992,000. Energy Income Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Western Midstream Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $587,704,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,345,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,887,000 after buying an additional 500,806 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,676,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $137,986,000 after buying an additional 83,919 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,012,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,417,000 after buying an additional 623,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,058,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $102,112,000 after buying an additional 74,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on WES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Down 4.9 %

NYSE:WES traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.16. 424,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,396. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.19. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a one year low of $21.95 and a one year high of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 2.79.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 35.26% and a net margin of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $779.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.26%.

About Western Midstream Partners

(Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.