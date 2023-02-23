Energy Income Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Energy Income Partners LLC lessened its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 921,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 706,809 shares during the period. Southern accounts for approximately 1.5% of Energy Income Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Energy Income Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $62,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 11,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 15.6% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.6% in the second quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 28,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.3% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 54,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Trading Down 0.2 %

Southern stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,135,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,834. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Southern’s payout ratio is 82.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,155 shares of company stock worth $1,275,584 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.