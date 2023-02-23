Energy Income Partners LLC Has $54.71 Million Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 475,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,461 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC owned approximately 0.25% of DTE Energy worth $54,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in DTE Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DTE Energy by 8.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 70.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in DTE Energy by 5.6% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.82.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of DTE traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.05. 230,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,561. DTE Energy has a one year low of $100.64 and a one year high of $140.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.91 and a 200 day moving average of $118.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.92%.

DTE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.