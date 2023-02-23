Energy Income Partners LLC Purchases 890 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC owned 0.15% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lila A. Jaber acquired 421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,703.26. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,402.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lila A. Jaber acquired 421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,703.26. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,402.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $46,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,557 shares in the company, valued at $10,569,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Shares of NYSE:CPK traded up $4.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,188. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.62. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 52-week low of $105.79 and a 52-week high of $142.81.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity, and the generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

