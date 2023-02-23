Energy Income Partners LLC Sells 35,288 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Energy Income Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,785,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,288 shares during the period. Public Service Enterprise Group makes up about 2.3% of Energy Income Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Energy Income Partners LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $100,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% in the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Shares of PEG traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.04. 383,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,064,138. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.35 and a 200-day moving average of $61.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.95%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.85%.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

