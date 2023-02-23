Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd.

Enerplus Stock Up 3.1 %

TSE ERF traded up C$0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$21.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,435. Enerplus has a 52 week low of C$14.48 and a 52 week high of C$25.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 157,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.21, for a total value of C$3,505,065.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 324,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,203,663.31. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enerplus Company Profile

ERF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Enerplus and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$33.00 to C$30.50 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$22.86.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

