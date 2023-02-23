Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) EVP Daniel A. Pryor Sells 1,106 Shares

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 1,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total transaction of $68,693.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,634,958.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Enovis Price Performance
Shares of Enovis stock traded down $3.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.62. The company had a trading volume of 969,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,371. Enovis Co. has a 1-year low of $43.88 and a 1-year high of $128.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 120.04 and a beta of 2.04.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Enovis from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Enovis to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Enovis from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Enovis
Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enovis (ENOV)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.