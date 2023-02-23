Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) SVP Patricia A. Lang Sells 545 Shares

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $33,849.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,706.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Enovis Trading Down 6.4 %

NYSE ENOV traded down $3.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.62. The company had a trading volume of 969,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,371. Enovis Co. has a twelve month low of $43.88 and a twelve month high of $128.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 120.04 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.35.

Get Enovis alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovis

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $905,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Enovis during the second quarter worth $684,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enovis in the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in Enovis in the second quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Enovis during the second quarter worth about $391,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Enovis

A number of research firms have commented on ENOV. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Enovis from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Enovis to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Enovis from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enovis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.