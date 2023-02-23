Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.15-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.43. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Enovis to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Enovis from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Enovis from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.50.

Get Enovis alerts:

Enovis Stock Performance

Shares of ENOV opened at $61.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.32 and a beta of 2.04. Enovis has a 52 week low of $43.88 and a 52 week high of $128.25.

Insider Activity at Enovis

Institutional Trading of Enovis

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 1,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $75,567.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,764.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENOV. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Enovis by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Enovis by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Enovis by 3.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Enovis by 1.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Enovis by 0.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.