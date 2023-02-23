EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.45-7.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.34. EnPro Industries also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.45-$7.05 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NPO. TheStreet downgraded EnPro Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on EnPro Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered EnPro Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries Stock Performance

NPO traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,172. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. EnPro Industries has a twelve month low of $76.14 and a twelve month high of $127.67.

EnPro Industries Increases Dividend

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.43 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 16.74%. EnPro Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that EnPro Industries will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is presently 11.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnPro Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,814,000 after purchasing an additional 17,170 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,300,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,491,000 after purchasing an additional 30,890 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 63.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,432,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,020,000 after purchasing an additional 556,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EnPro Industries by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.