Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.40

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.40 and traded as low as C$0.39. Enterprise Group shares last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 22,001 shares changing hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.08 price objective on shares of Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$20.27 million, a P/E ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.04, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Enterprise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental and construction services company operating in the energy and construction industries. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rental business. It provides flameless heaters to the construction, oil and gas development, and plant shut-down activities in Western Canada.

