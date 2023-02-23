Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.95-$2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.24-$1.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion. Envestnet also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.45 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Envestnet from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Envestnet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Envestnet from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Envestnet from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Envestnet from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Envestnet currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.56.

Envestnet stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $62.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.40 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.49. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $41.72 and a twelve month high of $84.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENV. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Envestnet by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Envestnet by 86.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Envestnet by 8.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet in the first quarter valued at about $259,000.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

