Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) and Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) and Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Denbury has a beta of 2.64, suggesting that its share price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Epsilon Energy has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Denbury and Epsilon Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denbury 1 0 7 0 2.75 Epsilon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Denbury presently has a consensus target price of $104.43, suggesting a potential upside of 28.37%. Given Denbury’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Denbury is more favorable than Epsilon Energy.

59.0% of Epsilon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Denbury shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Epsilon Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Denbury and Epsilon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denbury 31.01% 26.43% 15.87% Epsilon Energy 49.60% 39.03% 31.18%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Denbury and Epsilon Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denbury $1.26 billion 3.22 $56.00 million $9.66 8.42 Epsilon Energy $42.40 million 2.91 $11.63 million $1.42 3.76

Denbury has higher revenue and earnings than Epsilon Energy. Epsilon Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Denbury, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Denbury beats Epsilon Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of February 24, 2022, it had 192 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Denbury Resources Inc. and changed its name to Denbury Inc. in September 2020. Denbury Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and oil reserves. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Gathering System, and Corporate. The Upstream segment includes the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves on properties within the United States. The Gas Gathering segment represents two other companies to operate a natural gas gathering system. The Corporate segment covers corporate and governance functions. The company was founded by Zoran Arandjelovic and John K. Wilson on March 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

