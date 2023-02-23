Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Price Target Cut to C$6.50

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EQX. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$4.20 to C$5.70 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.31.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN EQX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.49. 882,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,145,868. Equinox Gold has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $9.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -31.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQX. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

