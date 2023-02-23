Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 3,930 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Equitable Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $19.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day moving average is $20.50. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

