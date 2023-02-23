Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Deere & Company’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Deere & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $8.17 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Deere & Company’s current full-year earnings is $28.08 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DE. Argus raised their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.81.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $426.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $423.85 and a 200 day moving average of $397.83. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Deere & Company by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 633,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,440,000 after purchasing an additional 94,311 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,784,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Deere & Company news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.80%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

