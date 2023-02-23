Equities Analysts Set Expectations for 89bio, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETNB)

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for 89bio in a report released on Monday, February 20th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.87) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.61). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for 89bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.99) per share.

Get 89bio alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on 89bio from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

89bio Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at 89bio

NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. 89bio has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

In other 89bio news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 3,592 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $46,839.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,368 shares in the company, valued at $461,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 13,559 shares of company stock worth $177,844 over the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 89bio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of 89bio by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,955,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,741 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 89bio by 69.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,671,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after acquiring an additional 683,232 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 89bio by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,556,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,811,000 after acquiring an additional 706,686 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of 89bio by 231.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,487,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 89bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,043,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

89bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.