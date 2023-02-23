Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Redfin Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Redfin in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.98) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.49). The consensus estimate for Redfin’s current full-year earnings is ($1.44) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Redfin from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Redfin from $4.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their price target on Redfin from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Redfin to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Redfin to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.51.

Redfin Trading Up 3.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redfin

RDFN opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.46. Redfin has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $23.98. The company has a market cap of $944.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Redfin by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,891,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,910,000 after purchasing an additional 763,501 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Redfin by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,987,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 217,806 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Redfin by 477.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,943,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after buying an additional 1,606,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Redfin by 59.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,106,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after buying an additional 413,700 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Redfin during the fourth quarter worth about $3,832,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Redfin

In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman purchased 35,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $304,587.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,216,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,489,134.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman bought 35,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $304,587.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,216,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,489,134.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 11,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $55,408.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,346.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

Further Reading

