Ergoteles LLC Boosts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,850 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,535 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,857,710 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,038,260,000 after purchasing an additional 216,664 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Medtronic by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,400,960 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $933,492,000 after buying an additional 292,575 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Medtronic by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 8,894,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $778,357,000 after buying an additional 1,689,473 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,690,704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $701,775,000 after buying an additional 237,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,801,196 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $754,593,000 after buying an additional 128,661 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.60.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

Medtronic Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $85.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $113.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.67. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

See Also

