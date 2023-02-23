Ergoteles LLC Grows Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 795,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,875 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the period. 21.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $9.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.78.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group is a holding company, which engages in the operation of an online music and audio entertainment platform. Its platform is composed of online music, online audio, online karaoke, music-centric live streaming, and online concert services. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.
