Ergoteles LLC Grows Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 795,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,875 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the period. 21.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $7.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $9.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.78.

TME has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Benchmark upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.02.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is a holding company, which engages in the operation of an online music and audio entertainment platform. Its platform is composed of online music, online audio, online karaoke, music-centric live streaming, and online concert services. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

