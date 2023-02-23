Ergoteles LLC Increases Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 121.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,967 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,828 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 259.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 120,122 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Halliburton by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 52,933 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Halliburton by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Halliburton by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $244,237.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $244,237.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 9,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $339,976.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 234,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,859,585.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,922 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,185 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Halliburton Stock Performance

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $35.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.18 and its 200 day moving average is $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.13. Halliburton has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Halliburton Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.