Ergoteles LLC Lowers Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ergoteles LLC cut its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,390 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 78,762 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,280 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,253 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $96,257,000 after buying an additional 15,521 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 636.2% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.63.

Insider Activity

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.9 %

In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT opened at $102.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.63. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $124.36.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

