Ergoteles LLC Makes New Investment in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moore Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 300.0% during the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 100,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,577,000 after buying an additional 75,501 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,863,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,704,000 after purchasing an additional 119,444 shares during the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on TT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $178.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TT stock opened at $180.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $120.64 and a fifty-two week high of $188.23.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.78%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total transaction of $50,783.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,945.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total value of $50,783.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,945.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,576 shares of company stock worth $7,633,960 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

