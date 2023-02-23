Ergoteles LLC Purchases 22,576 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 227.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,576 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.10% of Silicon Laboratories worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 17.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 12.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 2.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $175.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.44 and a 12-month high of $194.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.88.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLAB. Cowen raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Summit Insights raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.78.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

