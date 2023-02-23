Ergoteles LLC Purchases Shares of 373,027 Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 373,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,000. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.30% of Fastly at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 114.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,466,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989,496 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 65.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099,852 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the first quarter valued at $21,322,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the third quarter valued at $7,855,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 108.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,042,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,108,000 after acquiring an additional 542,055 shares during the period. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Craig Hallum raised Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fastly from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fastly from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastly presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

FSLY stock opened at $14.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.60. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $20.03.

In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 7,002 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $97,537.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 364,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,080,075.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 7,002 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $97,537.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 364,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,080,075.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 56,769 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $893,544.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,655,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,751,494.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,795 shares of company stock worth $1,969,368 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

