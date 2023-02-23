Ergoteles LLC Takes $2.81 Million Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,405,000 after buying an additional 148,700 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 78,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EWBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $75.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.75 and its 200-day moving average is $70.79. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $89.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.24 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 43.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.